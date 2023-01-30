BOONE — The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation has selected Destination by Design of Boone to help create an economic development action plan to benefit the Parkway’s gateway communities in Virginia and North Carolina.

While the Foundation has already initiated discussions with hundreds of community leaders from Waynesboro, Virginia to Cherokee, North Carolina, Destination by Design will facilitate more detailed listening sessions in all 29 counties in the Parkway corridor, followed by a dozen regional meetings to explore specific issues and opportunities. The resulting action plan will identify key projects that will advance economic development in multiple communities within the Blue Ridge Parkway corridor.

