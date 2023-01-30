BOONE — The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation has selected Destination by Design of Boone to help create an economic development action plan to benefit the Parkway’s gateway communities in Virginia and North Carolina.
While the Foundation has already initiated discussions with hundreds of community leaders from Waynesboro, Virginia to Cherokee, North Carolina, Destination by Design will facilitate more detailed listening sessions in all 29 counties in the Parkway corridor, followed by a dozen regional meetings to explore specific issues and opportunities. The resulting action plan will identify key projects that will advance economic development in multiple communities within the Blue Ridge Parkway corridor.
“Our entire team is thrilled to be working alongside the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation to further unify the region around this world-class asset,” said Eric Woolridge, director of planning at Destination by Design. “There is so much amazing talent found here in the heart of Appalachia, and we feel especially fortunate for the opportunity to engage with so many great people and communities here in our backyard.”
This effort marks the first time in the Parkway’s 87-year history that all 29 Parkway counties will engage together to determine strategies that have wide-ranging benefits for the park’s neighboring communities.
“The Blue Ridge Parkway, the gateway communities, and 16 million annual visitors all depend on each other,” said Carolyn Ward, chief executive officer of the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation. “We now have all the pieces in place to move forward together.”
Founded in 1997, the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation helps ensure cultural and historical preservation, natural resource protection, education and outreach, and visitor enjoyment now and for future generations. The Foundation has offices and staff in Galax and Lynchburg in Virginia and Asheville and Winston-Salem in North Carolina. More information is available at BRPFoundation.org.
Destination by Design is an interdisciplinary planning, design, and communications firm based in Boone. DbD works solely within the public sector, helping local and state governments and community and regional organizations to plan, develop, and promote compelling destinations. For more information, visit dbdplanning.com.
This work is made possible by two complementary grants awarded to the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation by the U.S. Economic Development Administration. The grants designated $393,193 for Virginia and $517,924 for North Carolina, and are funded through the American Rescue Plan Act and U.S. EDA’s programs to advance economic recovery and resilience in travel, tourism, and other sectors.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.