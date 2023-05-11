WATAUGA — Local artist Mar Startari creates and shares coloring pages and books inspired by the High Country at the Watauga County Farmers Market as a first-year vendor.
Lifelong artist Mar has lived a varied and eccentric life of exploring nature and creating art of all kinds. From ultimate frisbee, whitewater rafting, and rock climbing to printmaking, performance poetry and now, coloring books and pages, Mar has explored the High Country in many ways since making it her home in the early 90s.
In 2002, Mar began creating a coloring book to pass down to her unborn child depicting the wildflowers of Appalachia. The project stopped three months later when she experienced a miscarriage, but it picked up again two months later when she discovered she was still pregnant — it turns out she was initially carrying twins.
Mar expanded the book during the pandemic, creating “Wild Flowers of the Southern Appalachians: A Coloring Book for All Ages” in 2020. With help from her friend Judy Geary, digital creator and editor, Mar began selling the book successfully on Amazon.
Mar dedicated her first coloring book to her child, who inspired her to begin the project, her husband and her parents. The book is the first art Mar’s father did not see as he passed in May of 2020, leaving Mar to care for her mother, Dianne.
As a full-time caretaker, Mar was “beyond excited” when she was approved as a vendor at the Watauga County Farmers Market for the 2023 season. With the help of her husband, she has been able to work outside of the house each weekend.
Mar created a Farmer’s Market coloring and puzzle book before applying for a booth, hoping that something unique and topical would improve her chances. Mar said she is constantly creating to keep up with the demand at the market.
In addition to her two books, Mar sells coloring pages, posters and cards. Some of her most popular pieces have included Zodiac and insect-inspired art. Currently, she is working to finish her Mountain Zodiac series.
Under the name Boone Barndog, due to her love of elkhounds, Mar also sells work at Dancing Moon in downtown Boone.
Mar loves seeing how others add to her work and posts completed coloring pages on her website, www.boonebarndog.com.
