BOONE — The Watauga County Board of Commissioners and Boone Area Chamber of Commerce have reached a funding agreement that returns the Chamber to its role of coordinating and administrating the county’s Economic Development Program.

The agreement was presented and approved during the Watauga County Board of Commissioners meeting Aug. 16,. The initial term of the agreement begins Jan. 1, 2023 and is prorated through the end of the current fiscal year. The agreement is eligible for annual renewal through June 30, 2028.

