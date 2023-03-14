BOONE — The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce will celebrate its grand opening on Thursday, March 16 after more than a year of planning, designing, building and transitioning to a new location.

The grand opening, which will take place from noon to 4 p.m. at the Chamber’s new building at 579 Greenway Road, Suite 101 in Boone, will include a full facility tour and light refreshments.

