BOONE — The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce will celebrate its grand opening on Thursday, March 16 after more than a year of planning, designing, building and transitioning to a new location.
The grand opening, which will take place from noon to 4 p.m. at the Chamber’s new building at 579 Greenway Road, Suite 101 in Boone, will include a full facility tour and light refreshments.
After leaving its previous location in December 2021, the Chamber has been in a period of transition with staff working remotely at Peak Insurance Group offices and now, finally, in a newly renovated and designed space in the Greenway Commons Office Building.
Lindsay Cook, current director of operations with the Chamber and former interior designer with 4 Forty Four, was the lead designer of the space and worked collaboratively with Sketchline Architecture and 4 Forty Four construction teams to create a modern office that nods to the mountainous environment.
Cook said she prioritized having a warm welcome area for guests in addition to collaborative work spaces and easily-accessible, yet private, offices for staff. Staff offices all have glass doors which provide more natural light while making the space feel larger.
The large conference room in the office can serve groups of about 50 people, but Cook said eventually there will be a removable partition wall that splits the space into two functional conference rooms to accommodate parties of many sizes.
The conference room can be rented by Chamber members and allows for the organization to host its own events at a central location.
Members are also able to take advantage of comfortable seating and working space at the Chamber’s office, which President/CEO David Jackson said is perfect for members who work in multiple counties.
Jackson said he is excited they can offer work as it provides more opportunities for connecting with members.
The additional office space also allows the Watauga County Business Liaison from the Caldwell Community College Small Business Center to be housed under the same roof as Watauga County Economic Development and Chamber services. Jackson said this “business hub” was one of the main priorities for the new location.
Jackson said many people were supportive and accommodating to make the transition as smooth as possible throughout the process. He said the building owners, realtors of Appalachian Commercial Real Estate, Sketchline Architecture and the team at 4 Forty Four were “very attentive” and listened to all priorities and concerns.
“It ended up manifesting itself into the space that we hoped it would be,” Jackson said. “We’ve been in here for 11 weeks and it’s already more than I think any of us expected, and we had pretty high expectations. We’re excited to get more members in here.”
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.