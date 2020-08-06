BOONE — The 71st Annual Business Meeting of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce will be held from 7-8 p.m. on Aug. 6, starting with a word from Jason Triplett, the Northwest North Carolina community bank president of First Horizon Bank, the presenting sponsor.
The meeting will transition to comments from Immediate Past Chair David Still, including an introduction of the chamber’s newly instated strategic framework. Serving as board chair for 2020-21, Scott Elliott will share his vision for the year ahead and introduce the most recent additions to the Board of Directors.
David Jackson, the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce president/CEO, will close the business meeting as he describes the current state of the chamber, talks through the 2020-21 budget, and details goals moving forward.
The meeting will be available to all community members through a Facebook event and on the chamber's YouTube channel.
The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce Staff will be available via Zoom immediately following the conclusion of the meeting for a question and answer session. Zoom credentials for this session will be sent upon event registration.
The Community Celebration and Annual Awards Ceremony will be presented at a later date with location and details TBD.
For more info, visit www.boonechamber.com/events/annual-business-meeting-2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.