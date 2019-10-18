BOONE — The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce has opened the application window for the 2020 schedule of Business After Hours.
This series of monthly networking events are held on the second Thursday of each month from 5-7 p.m. Events are designed to offer the opportunity for casual networking with colleagues and members of the business community. Attendees enjoy complimentary appetizers along with beer and wine provided by some of the area’s most popular restaurants and catering professionals.
Applications can be submitted by printing a form available at www.boonechamber.com/news/2020-business-after-hours-applications and emailing to wysteria@boonechamber.com or by submitting the form online.
Applications will be accepted through Oct. 31 at 4:30 p.m.
The host facility must have adequate parking and provide food and beverage for an average of 75-100 attendees. Non-alcoholic beverages, beer and wine are recommended. All suppliers (food, beverage and decoration) must be Boone Area Chamber of Commerce members. Contact the chamber for an updated list and suggestions.
A $150 non-refundable deposit is required and due upon securing the event date. These funds will be used for targeted advertising for your event.
For more information about hosting a Business After Hours, contact Wysteria White at 828-264-2225 or by email at wysteria@boonechamber.com.
