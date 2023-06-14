BOONE — Brooklyn-based bluegrass music trio Damn Tall Buildings returns to the Appalachian Theatre stage on Friday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m.

“If you like your bluegrass served with a little punch, attitude, grit and gravy, with that busking spirit that was so present and palpable in the early incarnations of Old Crow Medicine Show and made your realize that string band music could be so much more than fuddy-duddy reenactments by crusty ol’ relics, then the Damn Tall Buildings will slide in nice as a welcome addition to your listening rotation,” said Savingcountrymusic.com.

DamntallBuildings-Diner.jpg

The Damn Tall Buildings trio.

DamntallBuildings-Diner.jpg
DamnTallBuildings2 (1).jpg

Damn Tall Buildings perform at a previous show.

