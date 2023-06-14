In their early days, Damn Tall Buildings didn’t rehearse — they busked. Now, whether live or on record, the band still radiates the energy of a ragtag crew of music students playing bluegrass on the street.
DamnTallBuildings4.jpg
Photo courtesy Appalachian Theatre
Brooklyn-based bluegrass music trio Damn Tall Buildings returns to the Appalachian Theatre stage on Friday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m.
“If you like your bluegrass served with a little punch, attitude, grit and gravy, with that busking spirit that was so present and palpable in the early incarnations of Old Crow Medicine Show and made your realize that string band music could be so much more than fuddy-duddy reenactments by crusty ol’ relics, then the Damn Tall Buildings will slide in nice as a welcome addition to your listening rotation,” said Savingcountrymusic.com.
