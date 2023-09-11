The Food Hub.jpg

The High Country Food Hub.

 Photo submitted

BOONE – Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture has announced the High Country Food Hub Freezer Sale will take place from noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at the High Country Food Hub.

The Freezer Sale will feature a variety of local meat producers and will include cooking demonstrations and sampling for customers to try unique cuts of meat and meat products. The Lard Rendering Demo starts at noon, Beef Tongue Tacos at 1 p.m. and Brisket Slides at 2 p.m.

  

