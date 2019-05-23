STATESVILLE — Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture of Watauga County was recently awarded a grant through Carolina Farm Credit’s Corporate Mission Fund. Grant funds will help the group buy a large glass front refrigerator, two stainless steel tables and organizing bins, which will allow farmers to store and sell their products through the Food Hub’s online market.
Last year marked the fourth year Carolina Farm Credit awarded Corporate Mission Fund grants. Nearly 100 grant applications were received for the 2018 program, and awards were granted in the last quarter. $152,100 was awarded to 28 local organizations and 12 college students.
The Corporate Mission Fund operates on an application-based grant system. Organizations may apply for up to $5,000 per year to help in their endeavors to promote agriculture, as well as stimulate the local agricultural economy in the western half of North Carolina. Grant applications will be accepted from Jan. 1 to July 31, 2019. Project proposals will be reviewed and grants will be awarded in the fourth quarter of 2019. To qualify for a grant, organizations must be located within the 54 counties and geographic area where Carolina Farm Credit conducts business. For more information and to apply, visit the Carolina Farm Credit Corporate Mission Fund page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.