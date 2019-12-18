LENOIR — Boone-based Blue Ridge Realty and Investments, owned by Todd Rice and Bill Aceto, held the grand opening of its Lenoir office located at 215 Church St. NW in downtown Lenoir on Friday, Dec. 6.
“The professional team includes Lenoir realtor and broker-in-charge Don Williams; realtors Breanna McKay, Mary Baker, and Beverly Clark; in addition to the broker operations manager Michelle Hammond,” the agency stated on Dec. 11.
The company was founded in 1981 and includes seven real estate office locations, over 45 agents and seven administrative support staff. Currently, the company is members of multiple marketing networks, four separate MLS systems and has agents licensed in three states.
The Blue Ridge Realty & Investments Lenoir Office will serve Lenoir, Hudson, Granite Falls, Hickory, Caldwell County and the Catawba Valley.
