Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce members and nonprofit representatives pose with a check for $26,500, raised from the Blowing Rock WinterFest events from Jan. 23-26. Pictured are PJ Wirchansky, Karen Marinelli, Patti Jupiter, Caroline Davis, Jennifer Brown, Zak Amar, Rhona Smith, Mike Page, Joyce Zellner, Dana Clark, Zika Rea, Emily Brinker, Todd Carter and Ronnie Mark.