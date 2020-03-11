BLOWING ROCK – A total of $26,500 was raised in the 22nd annual Blowing Rock WinterFest event, the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce announced March 4.
The four-day festival from Jan. 23-26 had dozens of events, many of which benefited different charities.
The WinterFashion Show held at Chetola featured local retailers’ winter and spring fashions. Proceeds from this event benefited The Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge.
The Polar Bear Plunge at Chetola Lake has participants “Freezin’ For A Reason” when they dare to take the icy plunge. Proceeds from the Polar Bear Plunge benefit Western Youth Network and the Hospitality House of the High Country.
The Blowing Rock Rotary Charity Chili Challenge had 14 nonprofits participate in the event. And the High Country Keg Pull produced by Partners! Canines had a record turnout with 80 dogs taking the challenge.
The Mountain Alliance Silent Auction at the American Legion had items from over 200 businesses.
For more information on the event or nonprofits listed above, contact the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851 or online at www.LoveBlowingRock.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.