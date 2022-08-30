BLOWING ROCK — If you were looking for numbers, the “State of the Town” event hosted and produced by the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with the Town of Blowing Rock and the Blowing Rock Tourism Development Authority was just your thing.
The following are highlights from the Aug. 18 State of the Town address in Blowing Rock.
Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce CEO Charles Hardin
- For the Chamber of Commerce, it has been a year of rebuilding staff, events, the various committees, and Chamber initiatives following the disruptions of COVID-19, including the completion of a 3-year strategic plan.
- In 2022, there have been 382,000 unique visitors to the Chamber website, generating more than one million pageviews. Approximately 86% of the visits are by new visitors.
- The Chamber staff mailed more than 18,000 copies of the Visitor Information Guide and Directories, as well as approximately 4,000 Visitor Information Packages.
- In spite of the disruptions caused by COVID-19, the Chamber has retained 96% of its membership.
- There have been some 12,250 Visitor Phone Calls and roughly 9,300 Visitor Center visits.
- The Chamber now has 521 total members, including 51 new members.
- The Chamber continues to successfully operate three primary special events: Art in the Park, Winterfest, and Symphony by the Lake.
- The Chamber re-branded its Blowing Rock Young Professionals unit to “CORE,” as a networking, leadership development and community service initiative for future leaders.
- The 17 graduates of the 2022 Leadership Challenge class represent the largest class since the program was initiated in 2007. The 2022 class project has been to renovate and replace the deck, stairs and landscaping outside of the Blowing Rock School cafeteria.
- In collaboration with the Blowing Rock Community Foundation, the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce provided five scholarships for Blowing Rock School students in the North Carolina School of Science and Math “Summer Accelerator Program.”
- The Chamber established and organized a special task force to explore the undergrounding of utilities while Main Street is “torn up” in 2023 to replace water and sewer lines.
- The Chamber continues to operate Farmers Market, the Summer Concert Series sponsored by Alair Homes on Sundays following Art in the Park, and “Shred Day” in partnership with First Citizens Bank.
- Highlighting the challenges faced by the community in Blowing Rock, Hardin listed workforce shortages, affordable housing, parking and wayfinding solutions, and supply chain disruptions as primary impediments to business.
Village Foundation President Cathy Robbins
- Noted that construction has started on the History Walk.
- Reminded the audience of earlier Village Foundation projects, including Mayview Plaza as well as the Rock United grant program to support businesses during COVID-19.
- Described various fundraising initiatives, including the “Rock Star” program currently ongoing.
Blowing Rock Tourism and Development Authority Executive Director Tracy Brown
- Reported that the most recent year visitor spending in Watauga County was more than $465 million, approximately 48% of the six county mountain region of Allegheny, Ashe, Avery, Mitchell, Caldwell and Watauga.
- Noted that tourism provides 2,916 jobs in Watauga County, including $111 million in labor income.
- Reported that tourism generates more than $18 million in local taxes and more than $16 million in state sales taxes, earning more than $650 per Watauga County resident in tax savings. By comparison, he pointed out that a less tourism intensive jurisdiction like Caldwell County only provides a little more than $64 in tax savings per county resident.
- From a July 2022 “Local Tourism Survey” conducted by the TDA, 82% of businesses reported that sales or bookings are either higher or roughly the same vs. the first six months of 2019 (the last “normal” year).
- In the same survey, 43% of the respondents reported inadequate staffing, either below or well below ideal levels due to labor shortages.
- Brown reported that the Blue Ridge Parkway continues to be a major economic driver for the towns along its route, including Blowing Rock. The Parkway saw an estimated 15.1 million visitors in 2021, with $1.3 billion spent in the communities near the Parkway. He estimated that the Parkway accounts for almost 18,000 jobs and the number of visitors is more than Yellowstone, Yosemite, and the Grand Canyon combined.
- Brown reported that there are 170 short-term rental units in Blowing Rock, most at Chetola and Royal Oaks condominiums.
- North Carolina (35%), Virginia (10%), South Carolina (10%) and Florida (6%) account for the most overnight stays in Blowing Rock. Ninety percent of the overnight stays are for leisure purposes. 42% of overnight visitors stay in hotel/motel lodging establishments, 37% stay in private homes, 7% stay in shared economy lodging (i.e. VRBO, Airbnb), and 6% stay in a rental home (i.e. Airbnb, VRBO), and 3% stay at a campground, among others.
- The Blowing Rock TDA budget for FY2021-22 is $1.793 million, with approximately $915,000 spent on direct tourism promotion. Major outlays include Parks and Recreation events ($28,500), U.S. 321 landscaping ($132,305), BRAHM Parking Deck ($89,477), and Memorial Park ($54,949).
- Brown listed primary challenges in Blowing Rock’s tourism includes parking and operating hours, noting that many restaurants are having to close some days and/or limit their daily hours they are open because of staffing shortages. “When people come to Blowing Rock, we have to be able to feed them,” he said.
Blowing Rock Town Manager Shane Fox
- Fox opened his remarks by saying thank-you to the audience members for their selection of Blowing Rock, whether to as a place to live, work or play.
- Recalling the timeline for when COVID-19 hit, Fox said that from March to June 2020, it was a period of 100% uncertainty. What followed were records in every number, including sales taxes, property values, occupancy taxes, ABC revenues — and public bathroom usage.
- Fox reported that there are now 75 full-time town employees and the General Fund budget is now roughly $12.5 million and $2.5 million for water and sewer services.
- He pointed out that within the town limits the property valuations amount to a total of more than $1.66 billion, spread over 1,376 full-time residents and 2,250 housing units. By comparison Boone has a marginally higher aggregate property valuation ($2.26 billion), but 19,092 people and 7,200 housing units.
- Fox said that property values in Blowing Rock increased an average of 35% vs. where they were eight years ago at the last valuation and slightly more than Watauga County’s average increase of 31.8%, noting that the town council had lowered the tax rate to .37 cent per $100.
- Fox noted that the combined Watauga County and Blowing Rock property tax rates (.69) are substantially lower than other towns in the area, including Beech Mountain ($1.00), West Jefferson ($.93), Banner Elk ($.86), and Seven Devils ($.79) and comparable to Boone ($.68). Also by comparison, he noted that the combined tax rates of Lenoir and Caldwell County amount to $1.20, underlining the positive impact of tourism in Blowing Rock vs. Caldwell County when it comes to tax savings.
- He noted that Blowing Rock’s sources of revenue are diversified, including property taxes (46%), sales taxes (20%) and occupancy taxes (18%) as the primary contributors.
- Fox reported that the Blowing Rock Fire Department received 945 calls in the most recent fiscal year, including 498 EMS calls. He added that the average response time from Station 1 was 6 minutes, 17 seconds, well below the national standard of 9 minutes or less.
- Fox noted that according to the 2021 annual report published by Watauga Medics, the average response time was 11 minutes, 27 seconds for an ambulance to arrive at dispatched EMS calls.
- Fox reported that Blowing Rock Police experienced 7,500 dispatched calls, made 1,471 traffic stops, responded to 60 traffic accidents, made 67 arrests, and made 16,323 property checks.
- Fox identified recent major projects completed as the sidewalk to Bass Lake and the new crosswalks on Main Street.
- He said the “Big 3” projects for 2023 include implementation of the Memorial Park renovations to be largely funded by a Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF) grant; replacement of water and sewer lines on Main Street; and completion of steps to alleviate parking problems in town, including the potential implementation of paid parking per the 17-member Parking Advisory Committee recommendations, in concert with town staff and Blowing Rock Police.
