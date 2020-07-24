BLOWING ROCK — Near the end of the July 14 Blowing Rock Town Council meeting, town Finance Officer Nicole Norman reported that the town’s decrease in sales tax revenue was 9 percent for the month of May while in its budgeting, the town had braced for a decrease of 25 percent.
“Including May, fiscal year to date, we are still above last year’s collections by approximately 9 percent,” Norman said. “This is good news, and we will continue to monitor these revenues closely.”
According to Norman, monthly sales tax reports are collected in two-month periods, so June’s sales tax numbers will be released about Aug. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.