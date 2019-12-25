BLOWING ROCK — The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce Leadership Challenge Class of 2019 is seeking to raise funds to build a restroom for the playground at Blowing Rock School in early 2020.
“We are asking our local community to assist with reaching half of this goal, raising $30,000 through individual and small business donations, the fundraiser’s GoFundMe states. “We will also be seeking larger corporation donations, grants and capital contributions. All donations are tax deductible through The Village Foundation of Blowing Rock.”
The restroom is the class project of the 2019 leadership challenge. The group has committed to raising $65,000 for the project.
“The school playground and fields are not only used by students and faculty but receive extensive visitor traffic throughout the year from locals and tourists alike,” the group stated. “Blowing Rock Parks and Recreation also hosts peewee sports and summer camp at the facility. Therefore, we have developed a memorandum of agreement between all groups that will benefit from this resource: the Watauga County Board of Education, Town of Blowing Rock, Blowing Rock Economic Development Corporation and The Village Foundation of Blowing Rock for the construction and ongoing maintenance of the restrooms. They all agree on the many safety and tourism advantages to having this facility available on the school grounds. This is truly a community effort that will benefit many groups.”
Currently, the playground does not have its own restroom facility.
Project lead Erica Brinker said on Dec. 17 that fundraising is “a little past the halfway point,” and they’re waiting on potential funding from the Blowing Rock Tourism Development Authority in the new year.
The plan is to break ground in February, Brinker said, but the majority of funds need to be raised beforehand.
“This is very much community driven,” Brinker said. “All the sourcing is coming from community members. What we’d like to do is get Main Street businesses involved.”
To donate, either visit www.gofundme.com/f/blowing-rock-school-outdoor-restroom-facility or checks can be made out to The Village Foundation of Blowing Rock, with "BRS Restroom" in the memo line, mailed to P.O. Box 2716, Blowing Rock, N.C., 28605.
The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce Leadership Challenge Class of 2019 included Brinker, Charles Wofford, Chasity Stephens, Keith Shockley, Jim Zellner, Ronnie Mark, Paulette Mitchell, Joyce Zellner, Katy Reisterer, Ali Borchardt, Rachel Stewart, Briana Bowling, Sarah Goff and Tammy Bentley.
For more information on the project, contact Goff at sarah@blowingrock.com or Brinker at erica@speckledtrout.com.
