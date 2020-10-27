BLOWING ROCK — Blowing Rock residents Martha Trimble and Alysia Price officially launched the first picnic experience service in the High Country. The two neighbors and friends are joining forces to bring a popular destination concept to the area after realizing their shared love of entertaining.
Throughout the country, picnic companies are offering guests the opportunity to “rent” picnic decor that is set up in a tucked away public location. This is the experience the two are planning on bringing to the town of Blowing Rock and surrounding areas beginning Oct. 2.
When asked about the driving factor in deciding to start such an endeavor, Price said, “We love where we live and we want to highlight and share the beauty of the mountains with others! We also want to help people create a special moment that they will remember for years, especially l now during a time when things don’t feel so normal.”
For more information or to book a picnic experience, visit www.wanderlustpicnics.com.
