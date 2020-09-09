BLOWING ROCK — The Blowing Rock Civic Association announced the establishment of The Paul H. Broyhill Community Service Award on Sept. 7, established to recognize outstanding work by a citizen to enhance the scenic mountain town of Blowing Rock.
This award will be presented yearly at the Annual Membership Meeting of the Blowing Rock Civic Association, with the inaugural event taking place as a part of this year’s membership meeting scheduled for Sept. 10.
“The award is named for one of the greatest supporters of Blowing Rock and the High Country, Paul H. Broyhill. Paul Broyhill is recognized as a legendary furniture industry executive and national business leader, named to the North Carolina Business Hall of Fame in 2004,” the organization stated. “The Broyhill family has a long history supporting the northwest corner of North Carolina, their generosity to Blowing Rock exemplified in many ways, including the beautiful Broyhill Park in downtown Blowing Rock.”
The Broyhill family’s philanthropy has extended to the Blowing Rock Charity Horseshow, the Appalachian Regional Healthcare System, Appalachian State University, the Blowing Rock First Baptist Church, and gifts to many other organizations and individuals in the High Country.
“This selfless dedication to the benefit of our community and its fine people is a priceless quality that is recognized in the presentation of The Paul H. Broyhill Community Service Award to an outstanding individual who has rendered exceptional service,” the association said.
Learn more about the Blowing Rock Civic Association online at www.brcivic.org.
