BLOWING ROCK — The 2022 Blowing Rock Chamber Award Winners were handed out in a luncheon on Nov. 1 at App State’s North Endzone Grandview Room.
Community members gathered to celebrate each other as the awards were announced.
“What a celebration it was! Yesterday, we honored our winners of the annual awards presented at the Grandview Room at the North Endzone,” the Chamber wrote in its newsletter after the event. “We are so proud of our members and the businesses they represent. Thank you to all that attended and supported this important event. Cheers to all!”
BUSINESS OF THE YEAR
Winner — Mystery Hill
BUSINESS IMPACT AWARD
Winner — Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show
NEW COMMERCIAL CONSTRUCTION/RENOVATION AWARD
Winner — Grandfather Mountain’s New Wilson Center for Nature Discovery
OUTSTANDING NON-PROFIT AWARD
Winner — Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation
JERRY BURNS AMBASSADORIAL AWARD
Winner — Jenny Miller (Accepted by Jenny’s Tribe from the BR Women’s Club)
COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARD
Winner — Jim Clabough
VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR AWARD
Winner — Sandra Williams
YOUNG PROFESSIONAL OF THE YEAR
Winner — Laura Edmonds
OUTSTANDING CUSTOMER SERVICE
Winner — The Spice and Tea Exchange
“Congratulations to our nominees, winners and sponsors,” the Chamber stated.
