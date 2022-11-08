BR Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Luncheon

The crowd at the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce 2022 Annual Awards Luncheon.

 Photo by Lonnie Webster

BLOWING ROCK — The 2022 Blowing Rock Chamber Award Winners were handed out in a luncheon on Nov. 1 at App State’s North Endzone Grandview Room.

Community members gathered to celebrate each other as the awards were announced.

BR Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Luncheon - Business of the Year

Karen Powell presenting to Matthew Underwood, Angie Underwood, Brock Underwood and Carrie Arnold of Mystery Hill.

BR Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Luncheon — Business of the Year
BR Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Luncheon - Business Impact

Julie O’Dell presenting the award to Margaret Poovey, Alice Brinkley and Burr Collier of Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show.

BR Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Luncheon — Business Impact
BR Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Luncheon - New Commercial Construction/Reno

Presented by Ashli Kemo (Spangler Restoration) with Landis Taylor of Grandfather Mountain’s New Wilson Center for Nature Discovery.

BR Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Luncheon — New Commercial Construction/Reno
BR Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Luncheon - Non-profit

Presented by Jake Benfield (Amorem) to Jordan Calaway of the BRPF.

BR Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Luncheon — Non-profit
BR Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Luncheon

Presented by Pam Vines (Jenkins Realtors) to members of the Blowing Rock Women’s Club.
BR Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Luncheon - Community Service Award

Presented by Keith Honeycutt (Peak Sanitation) and accepted by Jim Zellner
BR Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Luncheon - Volunteer of the Year

Presented by Cathy Barker, Blowing Rock Chamber, to Sandra Williams
BR Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Luncheon - Young Professional

Presented by Toby Oliver (Farm Bureau Insurance) to Laura Edmonds.
BR Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Luncheon - Outstanding Customer Service

Presented by PJ Hennessey (Granite Insurance) to Gayle Barth, Andy Barth and furthest to the left, Terry McLaury of The Spice and Tea Exchange.

BR Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Luncheon — Outstanding Customer Service

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.