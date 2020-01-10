BOONE — Effective Jan. 1, the firm of Bryce Holder in Boone has joined Blackburn, Childers and Steagall. Holder plans to work part time through at least 2022.
“We felt like BCS was a natural fit for our clients. They have a reputation for quality and timely client service and for placing high emphasis on family and community involvement,” said Holder.
Bryce Holder and all current staff members including Christy Hollar, Debbie Norris, Jennifer Baxter, Kevin Oliver and Martina Bingham, will be joining BCS.
Serving the region since 1961, BCS has offices in Kingsport, Johnson City and Greeneville, Tenn. BCS and its related entities (BCS Wealth Management, First Covenant Trust & Advisors, and Trinity Valuation Consulting) employ over 100. BCS provides tax, accounting and audit services locally as well as nationally. BCS is the largest firm based in Upper East Tennessee and is ranked in the Top 300 in the U.S.
