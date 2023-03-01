bettys biscuits

Tina Houston and Zach Anderson are excited for the Betty’s Biscuits downtown location.

 Photo submitted

BOONE — Popular food truck Betty’s Biscuits is transitioning to a brick and mortar location in downtown Boone with an anticipated summer opening date.

Betty’s Biscuits took to the road in 2018 after what Tina Houston said was “not quite a double-dog-dare.” After The Cardinal restaurant owners started their “burger wagon,” Houston spontaneously purchased a friend’s old work truck to add to the food truck business in Boone.

bettys biscuits

Rachel Fern served customers through the window of the Betty’s Biscuits food truck.

