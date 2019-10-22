BEECH MOUNTAIN — After 50 years of operation with property ownership as a requirement for club membership, the Beech Mountain Club is now offering a limited number of memberships to non-property owners (NPO).
The Beech Mountain Club is a private, social club, where 1,250 member families enjoy cool summer temperatures, outstanding amenities, state-of-the-art facilities and equipment, winter sports opportunities and the services of a professional staff dedicated to providing our members with all the activities and programs you would expect at a mountain retreat.
One of the many amenities is an 18-hole, ridgetop golf course with views of mountain ranges in North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. The club has one of the premier tennis facilities in the High Country with 10 Har-Tru composition clay courts, stadium seating for over 100 spectators and a fully stocked Pro-Shop. The club’s Pickleball Center has five dedicated courts, stadium seating, snack bar, Pro Shop and outdoor party pavilion.
