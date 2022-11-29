BOONE — Audience members will enjoy the sounds of the roots of Appalachia as they ring through the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country this holiday season when the award-winning bands Nu-Blu and The Becky Buller Band team up to bring their “Happy Christmas Tour” to the Doc Watson Stage at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

The concert is the next event on the App Theatre LIVE series at the venerable landmark venue on King Street in Boone.

