ATHC - _Beauty & The Beast_ Movie Still 2.jpg

A scene from Beauty and the Beast. 

 Photo courtesy Appalachian Theatre

BOONE — The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country is inviting audiences of all ages to “Be Our Guest” for a special Saturday afternoon screening of the beloved Disney classic “Beauty and the Beast.”

The Academy Award-winning movie has been hailed by Time magazine as the greatest film of the Disney Renaissance and one of the greatest animated films of all time.

ATHC - _Beauty & The Beast_ Movie Still 1.jpg

Belle sings during a scene from Beauty and the Beast. 

