BANNER ELK — The Town of Banner Elk has been chosen by Smithsonian Magazine as one of the “15 Best Small Towns to Visit This Year.” The announcement identified the local town as the only destination chosen from North Carolina.
How did this happen? To coin a phrase, “It’s not what you know but who you know” — or in modern-speak — networking the system.
The Town of Banner Elk has a Tourism Development Authority under the chairmanship of Banner Elk Town Council member Mike Dunn. Through his association with the public relations efforts of professional Craig Distl, contact was established with Visit NC, the state tourism office in Raleigh. The information on Banner Elk was dispersed across the United States through their office.
At this point, freelance contributor to Smithsonian, Laura Kiniry, got in contact with senior editor Meyer Gambino, and they reached out to Visit NC seeking more suggestions for their article on small towns in the United States. Since they were looking for a new – and newsy – angle, the information regarding the new Wilson Center project at Grandfather Mountain came to their attention. Other highlights of the Banner Elk area completed the piece.
Smithsonian is an online magazine that provides readers with interactive sites on each of the attractions mentioned in the nearby community, including the current website for each. In addition, the article offers seven images of these local adventures.
Although the first paragraph of the article highlights the updates on Grandfather Mountain, their Biosphere and the new Wilson Center for Natural Discovery, many more local attractions are then featured. Both Beech Mountain and Sugar Mountain are showcased, with their summer activities of mountain biking and hiking displayed. The article also identifies local breweries (Beech Mountain Brewery), as well as wineries and local restaurants.
The article names Banner Elk as a “quirky small town” by showing off and detailing the “signature event” — the annual Woolly Worm Festival. This paragraph comes complete with a description of the actual competition, and the history regarding the 13 bands of color on the caterpillar and the ability to predict the winter weather.
Kiniry writes that “celebrating America’s small towns has become one of Smithsonian magazine's favorite traditions,” which provide information on locations across the country where there is an opportunity to “get lost in a slower pace” of life.
To that end, a total of 15 small towns are identified as the best ones to visit this year. She writes that this year’s selections “inspire our hearts and minds, and encourage us to get out and explore.”
For the complete article, click to www.smithsonianmag.com/travel/the-15-best-small-towns -to-visit. In checking out the article, one might find another small town to explore that will offer inspiration.
