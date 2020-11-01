BOONE — The Center for Entrepreneurship and the Black Student Association at Appalachian State University are teaming up to present "Boss: The Black Experience in Business" on Thursday, Nov. 5.
There will be two virtual showings of the movie (12 p.m. and 3 p.m.) followed by a virtual roundtable discussion with director Stanley Nelson at 5 p.m. Nelson is a Peabody and Emmy award-winning director and founder of Firelight Media.
"Please join us to better understand the extraordinary obstacles faced by Black Americans in efforts to find success in the business world," organizers stated. "We will also hear inspiring stories of black entrepreneurs who charted their own course, created their own destiny and drove change in society and business."
The screenings and discussion are part of the 17th annual Carole Moore McLeod Entrepreneur Summit.
For more information and to register, visit https://entrepreneurship.appstate.edu/events/entrepreneur-summit.
