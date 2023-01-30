BOONE — On Thursday, Feb. 2, the refurbished and revived Appalachian Theatre of the High Country continues its Mast Store Americana Music Series with a double billed concert by Ashley Heath and Her Heathens and a new band on the scene from Asheville called Ashes & Arrows.
Heath was raised in Madison County, North Carolina, in the small town of Marshall located west of Asheville. While growing up in a family of musicians, she began to take her own music more seriously as a teenager and performed regularly with Future Farmers of America high school band. Eventually, Heath ended up at Appalachian State University in Boone as an Anthropology major, yet her desire to be a musician lingered underneath. It was during her time at the college that Heath wrote her first original song.
After deciding to move forward with her original compositions, beautiful singing voice and feisty sound, Heath moved to Asheville and has also been the recipient of goodwill stemming from her involvement with the annual MerleFest music festival in nearby North Wilkesboro. A few short years ago, Heath and Her Heathens won the MerleFest Band Contest and that led to a show on the Americana Stage at the festival and a high-profile set on the Cabin Stage as well.
Heath’s latest album is called “Something To Believe,” which you can purchase at ashleyleeannheath.com or stream on Spotify and other outlets.
The concert by Ashley Heath and Her Heathens and Ashes & Arrows at the Appalachian Theatre will begin at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $15. The venue is located 559 W. King Street in downtown Boone. More information can be found at apptheatre.org.
“I wrote my first song when I was in my sophomore year at App State and I also worked as an intern at the Doc and Rosa Lee Watson MusicFest at Sugar Grove in 2011, which was one of the last years that Doc Watson was there at the festival,” said Heath. “I got to meet Doc and I was a little scared to do it. It was at a press conference at Cove Creek School in his museum and it was wild to be surrounded by all of his stuff that is preserved there.”
A few years after Doc Watson’s death in 2012, Heath would find success at MerleFest.
“Then, several years later, we won the band contest at MerleFest, which, of course, is dedicated to Doc and his son Merle Watson,” said Heath. “So, the next year, we got to come back and play on the Cabin Stage as our prize and our slot was in-between a set by Junior Brown and Wynona Judd (who) performed right after us. Wynona was so cool and I just thought, ‘I can’t even believe this is my life right now.’ And, when you play the Cabin Stage, they put your face up on those big TV screens and my band was like, ‘What the heck?’, because it is kind of terrifying. It was kind of scary, but you also think, ‘This is the most amazing thing I’ve ever done.’ So, Doc Watson and that whole Sugar Grove-Boone-MerleFest area, I just feel blessed that I got to meet him and the festival has had a big impact on my career. It gave my music a lot of legitimacy.”
Heath’s band the Heathens features Patrick French, Christopher Everett, Daniel Combs and Hinton Eggar.
As for the members of the opening act Ashes & Arrows, featuring Ben Voight, Ciaran McMeeken and Jonathan Calhoun, they came together in an unusual and serendipitous way.
McMeeken grew on the South Island of New Zealand and a few years ago, having honed his musical skills, he decided to move to Asheville. There, at an open mic night, he met Voight and Calhoun. After an unexpected collaboration between the three musicians, a little magic happened and they decided to give it a go.
“New Zealand has a good music scene, although smaller, but it was a great place for me to come up when it comes to music,” said McMeeken. “I came from a town called Dunedin, which is historically a big music town with a lot of bands coming out of there in the 1980s. So, I spent about six years pursuing music in New Zealand before I moved over to the U.S. to carry on. But it was a great place for me to get started because they have a great music industry there and great people and great artists around. I loved it there, I grew up there, so New Zealand is always near and dear to me, but living here in the States certainly feels like there are more opportunities and I’m closer to where the action is, so to speak. I would love to go back to New Zealand one day and maybe live there for a bit, but it certainly feels like home here in the U.S. right now.”
As for the sound of Ashes & Arrows, all three of its members sing and it was the wonderful blend of the voices that got the band off of the ground.
“We saw each other sing at the Catawba Brewing Company’s Open Mic Night and we thought each other sounded great, so we decided to get together and write a song,” said McMeeken. “We played that first song that we wrote together the next week at that same Open Mic Night and we just knew that something special was going on and people loved it. Someone tried to book us after that first appearance by the three of us, actually, but we said, ‘We are not a band and we only know one song.’ We did not plan to put a band together.
“But looking at it with hindsight, it came at a great time because we were all at a crossroads with our music careers,” continues McMeeken. “But, on the first day that we wrote that song with each other, I remember the moment that we first started singing together. It was fortunate in a sense because I’m singing the low baritone parts, Jonathan is singing tenor, and Ben was doing his thing and there was this nice range with our voices and we find our harmonies together very naturally. So, it’s been great.”
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.