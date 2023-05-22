Artists Alley

"Oracle" by José Augustín Fumero is a woven acrylic fiber mosai gifted by Nancy S. Hardy to BRAHM Permanent Collection in 2014. 

 Photo courtesy of the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum

BLOWING ROCK — The Blowing Rock Art & History Museum's new exhibition"Artists Alley: Building a Creative Community in Blowing Rock" explores the rich history and artistic output of the legendary Blowing Rock artists’ enclave of the same name.

Artists Alley opens to the public on Friday, May 26, in BRAHM’s Rankin West Gallery and will remain on view through Nov. 11.

