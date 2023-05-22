BLOWING ROCK — The Blowing Rock Art & History Museum's new exhibition"Artists Alley: Building a Creative Community in Blowing Rock" explores the rich history and artistic output of the legendary Blowing Rock artists’ enclave of the same name.
Artists Alley opens to the public on Friday, May 26, in BRAHM’s Rankin West Gallery and will remain on view through Nov. 11.
Located on a single eponymous road just minutes from Main Street off Hwy 221, the small community of Artists Alley emerged in the late 1950s and would ultimately host a varied yet tightly knit band of artists and craftspeople living and making alongside one another for over 60 years.
Featuring works by and stories of such local icons as Philip Moose, Herb Cohen, José Fumero, Frank Sherrill, Lynn Jenkins, Barbara and David Ballesty, and John Brady, this exhibition narrates these artists' singular and collective stories.
BRAHM is especially thrilled to showcase this piece of Blowing Rock history given the deep connection the Museum has with many of the residents of Artists’ Alley, several of whom helped found BRAHM in the early days.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.