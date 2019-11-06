BOONE — Boone will soon have a new family practice in town. AppFamily Medicine, a practice of Appalachian Regional Medical Associates, will open on Nov. 4.
AppFamily Medicine will be a true “family practice” that will provide comprehensive care for all ages, from infants to adults.
In addition to providing general care for the entire family, AppFamily Medicine will also provide treatment for a wide range of medical issues including complicated chronic disease management, acute illnesses, care of children, depression and anxiety, as well as both prenatal and routine gynecological care. Same-day acute care (sick or injured) appointments are available for established patients only.
AppFamily Medicine seeks to embody the concept of family medicine with the local community and truly become a health and wellness “home” for patients.
Providers Dr. Molly Benedum, Dr. David Brendle, Dr. Chris McCracken, Dr. Kyle Wilson, and Amanda Blaylock, PA will be available for the whole family.
AppFamily Medicine will be located at 148 N.C. Highway 105 Extension, Suite 102, beside of Appalachian Regional Internal Medicine Specialists.
