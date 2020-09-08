BOONE — Appalachian Regional Healthcare System announced on Sept. 3 that, beginning Sept. 8, patients of the Wound Care Center should go to Watauga Surgical Group instead of Watauga Medical Center to get medical care. This location will be more convenient for patients with a faster check-in process, according to ARHS.
Dealing with non-healing wounds that are a result of trauma, surgery, complications with diabetes or pressure ulcers, often require an aggressive multidisciplinary team approach. The wound care team is dedicated to restoring health and mobility to patients living with a persistent wound and their healing rates are 23 percent higher than the national average.
Wound care services include pre and post-operative education, stoma marking, total contact casting, compression treatment, negative pressure wound therapy, wound irrigation and debridement and skin grafts.
Watauga Surgical Group is located at 965 State Farm Road in Boone.
For more information about wound care services, call (828) 262-9520 or visit apprhs.org/woundcare.
