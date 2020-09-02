BOONE — AppFamily Medicine in Boone will offer extended hours, same-day appointments and a Saturday walk-in clinic beginning Sept. 14.
Monday-Friday, same-day appointments will be available 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. for new and established patients, and walk-ins are welcome 5-7 p.m. Regular appointments are also available for family medicine, pediatric and adolescent care, chronic disease management, behavioral health, women’s health and more. On Saturdays, the walk-in clinic will operate from 8 a.m. to noon. a.m.
When it opened in November, 2019, AppFamily Medicine significantly increased access to primary care in the High Country. The intent of the practice was – and still is – to embody the concept of family medicine with the local community and truly become a “health and wellness home” for patients.
“Expanding the hours and services at AppFamily Medicine makes sense because it brings us closer to our purpose of being a full-service health care home for the entire family. With additional providers and extended hours, High Country families will be able to access the care they need when they need it,” said Dr. Molly Benedum, AppFamily physician and director of MAHEC Rural Family Medicine Residency Program.
The MAHEC Boone Rural Family Medicine Residency Program, which makes its home at Watauga Medical Center and AppFamily Medicine, recently welcomed four new doctors – its first group of residents. Acute care providers Laura Zimmerman, MD, and Gray Lackey, PA, will also be joining AppFamily, bringing the total number of providers and residents to 12.
With the expansion of AppFamily Medicine’s same-day and walk-in care, AppUrgent Care Center in Boone will close on Sept. 13. The services offered at AppUrgent Care will then be available at AppFamily Medicine, with the exception of x-ray.
“We are excited to expand AppFamily Medicine to include services historically provided by AppUrgent Care. By transitioning these services to AppFamily Medicine, patients will have a comprehensive and seamless experience between urgent and primary care, and access to 12 providers with experience in pediatrics, women’s health, behavioral health and more,” said Benedum.
AppFamily Medicine is located at 148 Highway 105 Extension, Suite 102 in Boone. For more information about AppFamily Medicine, visit apprhs.org/appfamily or call (828) 386-2222.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.