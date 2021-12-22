BANNER ELK — A Grand Opening ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Dec. 10 for Appalachian Apothekary, located at 10543 Hwy 105 S., Unit 2 in Banner Elk.
The store offers rose quartz, amethyst, selenite, obsidian and pyrite as well as herbs, spices and teas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.