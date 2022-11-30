BOONE — “The Star,” a 2017 computer-animated biblical comedy directed by Timothy Reckart, is the next movie selected by the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country for their 2022 Holiday Family Film Series.

The screening is set for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 and runs 86 minutes in duration. The movie is purposely scheduled so theater patrons and their families can participate in the Boone Holiday Parade at 2 p.m. that afternoon on King Street where the historic theater is also located.

