BOONE — “The Star,” a 2017 computer-animated biblical comedy directed by Timothy Reckart, is the next movie selected by the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country for their 2022 Holiday Family Film Series.
The screening is set for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 and runs 86 minutes in duration. The movie is purposely scheduled so theater patrons and their families can participate in the Boone Holiday Parade at 2 p.m. that afternoon on King Street where the historic theater is also located.
A small but brave donkey named Bo yearns for a life beyond his daily grind at the village mill. One day, he finds the courage to break free, embarking on the adventure of his dreams. On his journey, he teams up with Ruth, a lovable sheep who has lost her flock, and Dave, a dove who has lofty aspirations. Along with three camels and some eccentric stable animals, Bo and his new friends follow the Star and become accidental heroes in the greatest story ever told — the first Christmas.
Inspired by the Nativity of Jesus, the film’s screenplay was written by Carlos Kotkin and Simon Moore, based on an original concept by Tom Sheridan. It is produced by Sony Pictures Animation, with partnership from Walden Media, Affirm Films, and The Jim Henson Company. It stars the voices of Steven Yeun, Gina Rodriguez, Zachary Levi, Keegan-Michael Key, Kelly Clarkson, Patricia Heaton, Kristin Chenoweth, Tracy Morgan, Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey.
The film was released by Columbia Pictures through its parental label Sony Pictures Entertainment. It grossed $62 million worldwide and received a nomination for Best Original Song (“The Star” by Mariah Carey) at the 75th Golden Globe Awards.
In partnership with Allen Wealth Management, “The Star” is one of four movies programmed by the App Theatre for its Holiday Family Film Series. The remaining movies are “The Polar Express” with a showtime at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, and “The Muppet Christmas Carol” with a showtime at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.
Files at the theater are shown without trailers, so attendees are encouraged to arrive a few minutes before the scheduled start time to secure tickets and purchase concessions. The general admission ticket price is just $5 per person, and attendees under the age of 13 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Events, days, dates, times, performers and prices are subject to change without notice.
While the App Theatre’s online ticketing system is accessible 24/7, customers can avoid the online service fees by visiting the lobby box office between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Tuesday through Friday, or one hour prior to showtime for each film. For a complete performance schedule of all upcoming events, or to sign up for the theater’s e-blast distribution list, visit the organization’s website at www.apptheatre.org.
