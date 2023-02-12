BOONE — The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country is honoring Black History Month with the debut screenings of two popular, award-winning films at its landmark venue on King Street in downtown Boone.

The 2019 biographical film “Harriet” about abolitionist Harriet Tubman will be shown on Thursday, Feb. 16 followed by the 2018 Marvel superhero film Black Panther on Friday, Feb. 17. Each screening begins promptly at 7 p.m. and runs approximately two hours and 10 minutes in duration with a general admission ticket price of only $6 per person.

ATHC - _Harriet_ Movie Still 1.jpg

A scene from Harriet. 
ATHC - _Black Panther_ Movie Still 1.jpg

A scene from Black Panther, which will be shown at the Appalachian Theatre. 
ATHC - _Black Panther_ Movie Still 2.jpg

A scene from Black Panther. 

