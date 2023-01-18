BOONE — Favorite “Staff Pics” movies continue at the Appalachian Theatre at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 with the screening of the Coen Brothers’ classic crime-comedy “The Big Lebowski” in the historic theater on King Street in downtown Boone.

The film was proposed by App Theatre Technical Director George Antczak and runs just under two hours at 118 minutes in duration. This quirky ‘90s comedy received an “R” rating from the Motion Pictures Association of America for the prevalence of drugs, sex, profanity, and violence onscreen. Audience members under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. “The Big Lebowski” is a 1998 crime comedy film written, produced, and directed by Joel and Ethan Coen.

