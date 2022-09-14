The story follows the lives of greaser Danny Zuko (Travolta) and Australian transfer student Sandy Olsson (Newton-John), who develop an attraction for each other during the summer before their senior year in high school.
Released on June 16, 1978, “Grease” was successful both critically and commercially, ending the year as the second-best-selling album of 1978 in the United States.
ATHC — Grease — Finale Shot.jpeg
Photo submitted
The story follows the lives of greaser Danny Zuko (Travolta) and Australian transfer student Sandy Olsson (Newton-John), who develop an attraction for each other during the summer before their senior year in high school.
BOONE — “Grease,” the final movie selected by the Appalachian Theatre during its month long Classic Movie Musicals Film Series, will celebrate the life, career and legacy of its star, Olivia Newton-John, who passed away on Aug. 8. The late British-Australian singer, actress, and activist battled breast cancer three times, was an advocate for breast cancer research, and an activist for environmental and animal rights causes.
The 7 p.m. screening of “Grease” is purposefully scheduled for Monday, Sept. 26 at the App Theatre on what would have been Newton-John’s 74th birthday. The general admission ticket price is just $5.
Dame Olivia Newton-John was a four-time Grammy Award winner. Her music career included five number-one hits and many other Top Ten hits on the Billboard Hot 100, and two number one albums on the Billboard 200: “If You Love Me, Let Me Know” (1974) and “Have You Never Been Mellow” (1975). Eleven of her singles — including two Platinum songs — and 14 of her albums (including two Platinum and four Double Platinum) have been certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America. With global sales of more than 100 million records, Newton-John is one of the best-selling music artists from the second half of the 20th century.
In 1978, Newton-John starred in the musical film “Grease,” which became the highest-grossing musical film ever at the time, and whose soundtrack remains one of the world's best-selling albums in history. It features two major hit duets with co-star John Travolta: "You're the One That I Want" and "Summer Nights."
“Grease” is based on the 1971 musical of the same name by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey. Written by Bronte Woodard with a film adaptation by Allan Carr, it was directed by Randal Kleiser in his theatrical feature film debut.
The story follows the lives of greaser Danny Zuko (Travolta) and Australian transfer student Sandy Olsson (Newton-John), who develop an attraction for each other during the summer before their senior year in high school.
Memorable roles in the movie are played by Jeff Conaway as Kenickie, Stockard Channing as Rizzo, and Dinah Manoff as Marty. Comedian Sid Caesar was one of several veterans of 1950s television to be cast in supporting roles, along with well-known performers Eve Arden, Frankie Avalon, Joan Blondell, Edd Byrnes, Alice Ghostley, and Dody Goodman. In addition, Lorenzo Lamas, Fannie Flagg, and Ellen Travolta (John’s sister) make cameo appearances in the film.
Released on June 16, 1978, “Grease” was successful both critically and commercially. Its soundtrack album ended the year as the second-best-selling album of 1978 in the United States, behind the soundtrack of the 1977 blockbuster “Saturday Night Fever” (which also starred Travolta) and earned an Oscar nomination for "Hopelessly Devoted to You" at the 51st Academy Awards. In 2020, the film was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”
“Grease” is the fourth and final movie musical of the theatre’s Cinema Classics Series, which is generously sponsored by Nancy and Neil Schaffel. Science fiction films will soon be announced for October with classic westerns following during the month of November.
While the App Theatre’s online ticketing system is accessible 24/7, customers can avoid the online service fees by visiting the lobby box office between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Tuesday through Friday, or one hour prior to showtime for each film. For a complete performance schedule of all upcoming events, or to sign up for the theatre’s e-blast distribution list, visit the organization’s website at www.apptheatre.org
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.