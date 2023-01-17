BOONE — The popular Disney animated musical classic “Frozen” will be screened at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21.

A beloved film for all ages, it was a unanimous “Staff Pics” pick for this month’s classic movie series at the venerable landmark of King Street in Boone. “Frozen” is a 2013 computer-animated musical fantasy film produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios and released by Walt Disney Pictures.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.