Appalachian Theatre at Sunset

The Appalachian Theatre at sunset over King Street.

 Photo by Leslie Restivo

BOONE — The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country is again soliciting input from audience members and the general public to help select films to be shown in its Cinema Classics Series during the winter months.

Three specific genres are scheduled for screening at the historic landmark on King Street in downtown Boone, with romance movies scheduled for February and sports-related films in March, followed by beloved fantasy films in April 2023.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.