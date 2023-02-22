BOONE — The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country is continuing its recent trend of programming monthly themes for its classic movie series at its historic venue on King Street with classic sports movies in March.
The selection of three well-known sports films during the month of March were scheduled to avoid March Madness basketball tournament games with 7 p.m. screenings on Tuesdays.
The Classic Sports Film Series includes “A League of Their Own” on March 7, “Remember the Titans” on March 14 and “The Natural” on March 21. These movies involve celebrated baseball and football players and their teams to balance out the 134 college basketball games on the broadcast television schedule. It’s a sports lover’s dream complete with popcorn, candy, soda, beer and wine — all of which are available at the App Theatre’s concession stands.
March is also Women’s History Month and, appropriately, the players of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League step up to the plate first on the Classic Sports Film Series.
“A League of Their Own” is a 1992 American sports comedy-drama film directed by Penny Marshall and starring Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, Madonna, Lori Petty, Rosie O’Donnell, Jon Lovitz, David Strathairn, Garry Marshall and Bill Pullman. The screenplay was written by Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel from a story by Kelly Candaele and Kim Wilson.
The story of the film is a fictionalized account of the real-life All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL), a professional women’s baseball league founded by Philip K. Wrigley, which existed from 1943 to 1954. The AAGPBL was the forerunner of women’s professional league sports in the United States. More than 600 women played in the league, which consisted of 10 teams located in the American Midwest. In 1948, league attendance peaked at more than 900,000 spectators. The most successful team, the Rockford Peaches, won a league-best four championships.
“A League of Their Own” was a critical and commercial success, grossing more than $132.4 million worldwide and garnering acclaim for Marshall’s direction and the performances of its ensemble cast. In 2012, the film was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”
Team manager Jimmy Dugan’s (Tom Hanks) remark, “There’s no crying in baseball!” was ranked 54th on the American Film Institute’s 2005 list AFI’s 100 Years...100 Movie Quotes.
Film critics praised the cast and their performances. On review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, the critical consensus reads, “Sentimental and light, but still thoroughly charming, ‘A League of Their Own’ is buoyed by solid performances from a wonderful cast.”
Vincent Canby of The New York Times wrote: “Though big of budget, ‘A League of Their Own’ is one of the year’s most cheerful, most relaxed, most easily enjoyable comedies. It’s a serious film that’s lighter than air, a very funny movie that manages to score a few points for feminism in passing.”
Roger Ebert of the Chicago Sun-Times wrote: “The movie has a real bittersweet charm. The baseball sequences, we’ve seen before. What’s fresh are the personalities of the players, the gradual unfolding of their coach and the way this early chapter of women’s liberation fit into the hidebound traditions of professional baseball.”
All films at the Appalachian Theatre are shown without movie previews or trailers, so attendees are encouraged to arrive a few minutes before the scheduled start time to secure tickets and purchase concessions. The general admission ticket price is $6 per person, and attendees under the age of 13 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
While the App Theatre’s online ticketing system is accessible 24/7, customers can avoid the online service fees by visiting the lobby box office between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Tuesday through Friday, or two hours prior to showtime for each film. For a complete performance schedule of all upcoming events, or to sign up for the theatre’s e-blast distribution list, visit www.apptheatre.org.
