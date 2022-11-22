BOONE — Having hosted recent annual meetings, benefit performances, fundraisers, and special events for other worthy non-profit organizations, the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country is finally scheduling one of their own, with proceeds earmarked to maintain affordable ticket prices and develop community and educational arts programs.

“The 2022 Appalachian Theatre Gala and Auction” is scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 at the venerable landmark venue on King Street in downtown Boone. The $35 ticket per person includes two complimentary drinks and a flavored popcorn bar for guests to enjoy, plus live music provided by the popular duo the Harris Brothers.

