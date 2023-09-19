PeacherineragtimeBandcolor.jpg

Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra has graced iconic venues such as The Kennedy Center, the Library of Congress and The American Film Institute.

 Photo courtesy Appalachian Theatre

BOONE — The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country is presenting a one-of-its-kind performance by the renowned Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra to celebrate National Silent Movie Day on Friday, Sept. 29, with their Stage and Screen Spectacular.

Audiences will travel back in time to experience the musical stylings of the ragtime era and classic silent films featuring Buster Keaton and Laurel and Hardy as they were presented 100 years ago. The performance begins at 8 p.m. and doors open at 7:30 p.m.

  

