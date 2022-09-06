BOONE — Each Wednesday afternoon beginning on Sept. 14, the venerable Appalachian Theatre of the High Country will provide staff-led guided tours of the historic facility starting at 1 p.m.

The tour includes a walk-through of the venue, insight into the theatre’s history, and a 15-minute short film chronicling the evolution of the space and featuring first-hand perspectives. Tour-goers explore the theatre’s historical photo gallery, hear stories and anecdotes about the venue and its role throughout the years, and visit the audience and backstage areas of the newly-refurbished theater.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.