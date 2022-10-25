BOONE — The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country announced its inaugural Classic Western Film Series with three of the top films suggested by audience members and the general public in a recent survey of desired screenings at the venerable cinema landmark on King Street.
All three movies will be shown at 7 p.m. on three consecutive Tuesday nights during the month of November.
The Academy Award-winning movie “Shane” (1953) led the voting with the most submission in the classic western film category, and will lead off the series on Tuesday, Nov. 8. It will be followed one week later by “High Noon” (1952) on Nov. 15 and “Tombstone” (1993) on Tuesday, Nov. 22.
Sponsored by local film enthusiast and theater trustee Chris Petti, the selections on the Classic Western Film Series were chosen from hundreds of suggestions made by audience members and the general public. All three movies begin promptly at 7 p.m., but guests should note that films the Appalachian Theatre are shown without trailers, so they should arrive a few minutes before the listed start time to secure tickets and purchase concessions.
Shot in technicolor, “Shane” is an American Western film starring Alan Ladd, Jean Arthur and Van Heflin. Released by Paramount Pictures, the film is noted for its landscape cinematography, editing, performances, and contributions to the genre. The picture was produced and directed by George Stevens from a screenplay by A. B. Guthrie Jr., based on the 1949 novel of the same name by Jack Schaefer. Its Oscar-winning cinematography was by Loyal Griggs. It was listed as number 45 in the 2007 edition of the American Film Institute’s (AFI) “100 Years...100 Movies” list and number three on AFI’s Top 10 in the ‘Western’ category.
In 1993, the film was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.” The title character is a laconic but skilled gunfighter with a mysterious past who rides into an isolated valley in the sparsely settled Wyoming Territory in 1889. A drifter, he is hired as a farmhand by hardscrabble rancher Joe Starrett, who is homesteading with his wife, Marian, and their young son, Joey. Starrett tells Shane that a war of intimidation is being waged on the valley’s settlers. Though they have claimed their land legally under the Homestead Act, a ruthless cattle baron, Rufus Ryker, has hired various rogues and henchmen to harass them and force them out of the valley.
“Shane” was expensive for a Western movie at the time with a cost of $3.1 million. It was the first film to be projected in “flat” widescreen, a format that Paramount invented in order to offer audiences a wider panorama than television could provide. Although never explicitly stated, the basic plot elements of Shane were derived from the 1892 Johnson County War in Wyoming, the archetypal cattlemen/homesteaders conflict, which also served as the background for “The Virginian” and “Heaven’s Gate.” The physical setting is the high plains near Jackson, Wyoming, and many shots feature the Grand Teton massif looming in the near distance. The fictional town and Starrett homestead were constructed for the film near Kelly, in the Jackson Hole valley, and demolished after filming was completed. One vintage structure that appeared briefly in the film, the Ernie Wright Cabin (now popularly referred to by locals as the “Shane Cabin”) still stands but is steadily deteriorating due to its classification as “ruins” by the National Park Service.
General admission tickets are $5 per person.
While the App Theatre’s online ticketing system is accessible 24/7, customers can avoid the online service fees by visiting the lobby box office between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Tuesday through Friday, or one hour prior to showtime for each film. For a complete performance schedule of all upcoming events, or to sign up for the theatre’s e-blast distribution list, visit the organization’s website at www.apptheatre.org.
