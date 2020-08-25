BOONE — Appalachian State University has partnered with Dyehard Fan Supply, an event and retail merchandise marketing and e-commerce company, as the official e-commerce merchandising partner of App State Athletics.
Under this new agreement, Dyehard will manage and operate its new online store where App State fans can shop for new and relevant merchandise in one online location. Dyehard’s new e-commerce approach with App State can be credited to a strategic alliance with WMT, a boutique e-commerce engineering and technology firm and heavy hitter in the college digital space.
“App State Athletics continues to increase our brand reach while offering a world-class experience and product offerings to our dedicated fans,” said Spencer Bridges, App State’s associate athletics director for marketing and licensing. “During this process, we sought to have an e-commerce partner that could harness the Mountaineer spirit, while executing a national brand growth strategy. We look forward to working with Dyehard and its talented team for many years.”
“We are thrilled that App State has entrusted us to manage this piece of their business,” said Dyehard CEO Scott Killian. “We look forward to applying our partnership-driven service year-round with the highest standards of service and reliability in the industry. Merchandise will consist of traditional game day products while also debuting impressive new lines of best-in-class products, including App State’s very own private label that will be exclusive to the official online store.”
In addition to representing App State, Dyehard also serves as the official merchandising partner for the University of Arkansas, Auburn University, the University of North Carolina, Columbia University, the BIG EAST Conference, Rutgers University, the University of Pittsburgh, Michigan State, Mississippi State, the West Coast Conference, Miami University, Iowa State University, the University of Connecticut and the Fiesta Bowl.
Dyehard Fan Supply has handled merchandising programs for many of America’s most notable sporting events and organizations, including the Olympic Games, NBA Finals, World Series, Davis Cup tennis, MLB All-Star Games, America’s Cup, the U.S. Open, the USTA Jr. Team Tennis & League National Championships, the TCS New York City Marathon, and numerous professional and college football championships and bowls.
