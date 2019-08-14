BOONE — Appalachian State University has entered into an agreement with Appalachian Mountain Brewery to license AMB’s newest product, Yosef Golden Ale. The craft beer was created by AMB’s master brewer and co-founder Nathan Kelischek, a 2011 graduate of Appalachian.
“Appalachian is pleased to partner with Appalachian Mountain Brewery — and especially pleased to partner with Nathan — on this project,” said Appalachian Chancellor Sheri Everts. “Nathan’s commitment to the university and the High Country community has long been evident in the Boone area. With his entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to the economic, environmental and social vitality of the region, he embodies what it means to be a Mountaineer.”
A portion of the wholesale proceeds of Yosef Golden Ale will support the A.R. Smith Department of Chemistry and Fermentation Sciences, which combines an innovative and intellectually challenging curriculum with scholarship and service and engagement opportunities that employ state-of-the-art technologies.
Kelischek describes Yosef Golden Ale as “a light ale that embodies the essence of mountain life.” The beer is sold in black cans featuring Appalachian’s block A logo and is available at AMB’s Boone location, as well as in restaurants, grocery stores and other alcohol-serving establishments throughout the North Carolina High Country.
Since AMB’s founding in 2013, Kelischek, along with senior marketing activation and business development director Danny Wilcox, has supported numerous academic, sustainability and charitable initiatives at Appalachian, from river cleanup projects and charity events benefitting university programs, to internship opportunities for university students. Wilcox estimates the number of these projects to be in the hundreds.
“Yosef Golden Ale is a natural progression in AMB’s longstanding relationship with Appalachian State University,” Kelischek said. “This agreement is a win-win that will allow AMB to continue to support the university’s academic initiatives in an even more lasting and meaningful way. Our mission comes down to sustainability, community and philanthropy. These are values I have always held, and they are values shared by AMB and App State.”
AMB’s website describes the company’s focus as “building community relationships, sustainable business practices and supporting local nonprofits,” and adds, “We also really enjoy brewing great-tasting, award-winning beers and ciders.”
