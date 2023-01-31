BOONE — The 3 Redneck Tenors will take center stage at the historic Appalachian Theatre of the High Country for their debut performance in Boone on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m. as part of the venue’s Live @AppTheatre concert series.

The 3 Redneck Tenors are a new breed in the tenor genre with their musical comedy featuring classically trained veteran artists described as “the Blue Collar Comedy Tour goes to Carnegie Hall” — down home laughs with big city music!

