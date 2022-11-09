ATHC - Jim Lauderdale .jpeg

Operating under his own label, Sky Crunch Records, for the first time since 2016, Lauderdale recorded “Game Changer” at the renowned Blackbird Studios in Nashville, co producing the release with Jay Weaver and pulling from songs he’d written over the last several years.

BOONE — The performing artist hailed by National Public Radio as a “songwriter’s songwriter” will appear live in concert at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country.

Jim Lauderdale has been a vital part of the country music ecosystem since 1991, when he released his debut album and began penning songs for an impressively long roster of country music greats, including Ralph Stanley, Robert Hunter, Loretta Lynn, George Jones, and Emmylou Harris.

