logo.jpeg

BOONE — High Country Greek owners are expanding to a central location in Boone with the opening of Ambrosia Kafeneio this spring.

The Brewer family moved to the High Country in 2017 and quickly missed the presence of a Greek community. Formerly living in a metropolitan area and raised the granddaughter of Greek immigrants, Allexia Brewer was shocked by the lack of ethnic and cultural restaurants and markets in the area.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.