BOONE — High Country Greek owners are expanding to a central location in Boone with the opening of Ambrosia Kafeneio this spring.
The Brewer family moved to the High Country in 2017 and quickly missed the presence of a Greek community. Formerly living in a metropolitan area and raised the granddaughter of Greek immigrants, Allexia Brewer was shocked by the lack of ethnic and cultural restaurants and markets in the area.
To fill the gap, Brewer leaned on her and her family’s experience in the restaurant industry and officially opened High Country Greek in December 2018 in the Deer Valley Athletic Club.
High Country Greek is a full-service restaurant with entrees, a bar, specialties and gyros, which Brewer said has become a favorite of many community members. After nearly four years in business, Brewer said she decided to look for space in a more central location after she kept hearing customers say they were unaware of the restaurant in the athletic club location.
Brewer said she is excited to announce the opening of a more assessable location at 246 Wilson Drive. Ambrosia Kafeneio will serve Greek specialities with a focus on gyros and will open this spring Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For the time being, Brewer said High Country Greek will remain open.
Brewer said she has been “thrilled” to bring an aspect of her culture to the High Country and offer the experience to locals and tourists alike.
“It’s pretty cool to be able to bring an ethnic component to an area like this when there is not a lot of it,” Brewer said. “We do have a high rate of tourist in the area so people that come here are used to ethnic food, but yet people that are from here have been so excited to let their children taste Greek food for the first time.”
Brewer said she and her family have been able to connect with customers about Greek recipes and trips to Greece through working at the restaurant and participating in community outreach.
Mustard Seed is completing the interior of Ambrosia Kafeneio which Brewer said will have a Greek-feel. She said the decor will be warm with a focus on family, heritage and food.
“We’re so excited... We really do focus on building relationships with our customers, above all, and getting to know them and they get to know us,” Brewer said. “It’s just thrilling to see how our customers are more excited than we are. Everybody’s just thrilled.”
