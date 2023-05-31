BOONE —Nathan Kelischek and Chris Zieber, the founders of Appalachian Mountain Brewery, have purchased their business from Anheuser-Busch.
AMB was founded in 2011, and the taproom in 2013. In 2014, AMB partnered with Craft Brew Alliance to help increase production and expand distribution across the Carolinas, and in 2018 CBA fully acquired the company. When CBA expanded its partnership with Anheuser-Busch (A-B) in 2021, AMB joined A-B’s craft portfolio, where among other milestones, they partnered with Bojangles Restaurants to release Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea in North Carolina and South Carolina. Since then, Kelischek and Zieber have continued to lead the efforts of AMB under these different ownerships.
