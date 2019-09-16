BLOWING ROCK — Allen Tate Realtors announced that it has acquired Blowing Rock Investment Properties, previously an independent residential brokerage firm that served Blowing Rock, Boone and surrounding areas.
“I’ve admired Allen Tate for years and envisioned what could happen if we brought the best of our companies together,” said Scott MacIntosh, president and broker in charge of Blowing Rock Investment Properties. “The timing is right, the opportunity is right, and we are so pleased to be part of the Allen Tate organization.”
Established in 2005, Blowing Rock Investment Properties markets vacation homes, retirement properties, primary residences, commercial properties and investment properties. The firm has more than 20 experienced realtors serving clients in Blowing Rock, Boone, West Jefferson, Banner Elk, Linville, Beach Mountain, Sugar Mountain and Lenoir.
MacIntosh will join the Allen Tate leadership team as branch leader and broker in charge.
“The High Country marketplace has always been a natural fit for the Allen Tate family of companies,” said Pat Riley, president and CEO of the Allen Tate Companies. “For many years, we’ve been watching this special company grow in the right way, and we’re very excited to welcome Blowing Rock Investment Properties to Allen Tate Realtors. We will bring the tools and resources to distinguish their agents and expose their clients’ unique listings to the local, regional, national and investment marketplaces,”
The new Allen Tate Realtors office is located at 6236 U.S. 321 South in Blowing Rock, where Blowing Rock Investment Properties was located.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.