BOONE — The question “What’s slower than a speeding bullet, and able to hit tall buildings at a single bound?” will be answered when the January 2023 showcase of favorite "Staff Pics" continues Tuesday, Jan. 17, with a 7 p.m. screening of the classic comedy “Airplane!” in the historic theater on King Street. 

“Airplane!” (which was originally titled “Flying High!”) is a 1980 comedy film written and directed by the brothers David and Jerry Zucker, along with Jim Abrahams. It stars Robert Hays and Julie Hagerty and features Leslie Nielsen, Robert Stack, Lloyd Bridges, Peter Graves, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Lorna Patterson.

A scene from "Airplane!" 
