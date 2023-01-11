BOONE — The question “What’s slower than a speeding bullet, and able to hit tall buildings at a single bound?” will be answered when the January 2023 showcase of favorite "Staff Pics" continues Tuesday, Jan. 17, with a 7 p.m. screening of the classic comedy “Airplane!” in the historic theater on King Street.
“Airplane!” (which was originally titled “Flying High!”) is a 1980 comedy film written and directed by the brothers David and Jerry Zucker, along with Jim Abrahams. It stars Robert Hays and Julie Hagerty and features Leslie Nielsen, Robert Stack, Lloyd Bridges, Peter Graves, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Lorna Patterson.
It is a parody of the disaster film genre, particularly the 1957 Paramount film Zero Hour! from which it borrows its plot, central characters, and some dialogue. It also draws many elements from Airport 1975 and other films in the Airport series. It is known for its use of surreal humor and fast-paced slapstick comedy, including visual and verbal puns, gags, running jokes, and obscure humor.
Released by Paramount Pictures, “Airplane!” was a critical and commercial success, grossing $171 million worldwide against a modest budget of only $3.5 million. Its creators received the Writers Guild of America Award for Best Adapted Comedy, along with nominations for the Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture and the British Academy Film Award for Best Screenplay.
Since its release, its reputation has grown substantially. It ranked sixth on Bravo's 100 Funniest Movies. In a 2007 survey in the United Kingdom, it was judged the second-greatest comedy of all time, behind Monty Python's “Life of Brian.” In 2008, it was selected by Empire magazine as one of “The 500 Greatest Movies of All Time,” and in 2012 was voted #1 on the “50 Funniest Comedies Ever poll.” In 2010, “Airplane!” was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”
The plot follows ex-fighter pilot Ted Striker, a traumatized war veteran turned taxi driver. Because of his pathological fear of flying and subsequent "drinking problem" (he splashes beverages anywhere but into his mouth), Ted has been unable to hold a responsible job. His wartime girlfriend, Elaine Dickinson, now a flight attendant, breaks off her relationship with him before boarding her rostered flight from Los Angeles to Chicago. Ted abandons his taxi and buys a ticket on the same flight to try to win her back. Once on board, however, Elaine continues to reject him, causing Ted to accidentally drive several other passengers to off themselves as he sadly reminisces.
After the in-flight meal is served, the entire flight crew and several passengers fall ill. Passenger Dr. Rumack discovers that the fish served during meal service has caused food poisoning. With the flight crew incapacitated, Elaine contacts the Chicago control tower for help and is instructed by tower supervisor Steve McCroskey to activate the plane's autopilot, a large inflatable dummy pilot dubbed "Otto," which will get them to Chicago but not be able to land the plane. Elaine and Rumack convince Ted to take the controls.
When Steve learns Ted is piloting, he contacts Ted's former commanding officer, Rex Kramer—now serving as a commercial pilot—to help talk Ted through the landing procedure. Ted becomes uneasy when Kramer starts giving orders, and he briefly breaks down amid more wartime flashbacks. Elaine and Rumack both bolster Ted's confidence and he manages to take the controls once again.
As the plane nears Chicago, the weather worsens, complicating the landing. With Elaine's help as co-pilot and Rex's guidance from the tower, Ted can land the plane safely, despite the landing gear shearing off, and the passengers suffer only minor injuries. Rescue vehicles arrive to help unload the plane. Impressed by Ted's display of courage, Elaine embraces and kisses him, rekindling their relationship. The two watch as "Otto" takes control of the plane, inflates a female companion, and takes off.
The film's score was composed by Elmer Bernstein, who had previously provided soundtracks for classic films like “The Ten Commandments,” “The Magnificent Seven,” “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “The Great Escape.” The Zuckers told Bernstein they did not want an epic score like his past works but "a B-Movie level score, overdone and corny." Bernstein completely understood what they were trying to do, had laughed throughout a previous cut of the film, and wrote a fantastic score.
Airplane! received universal acclaim from critics and is widely regarded as one of the best films of 1980. Rotten Tomatoes gives the film an approval rating of 97% based on 69 reviews, compiled retrospectively, with an average rating of 8.45/10. The site's critical consensus reads: "Though unabashedly juvenile and silly, “Airplane!” is nevertheless an uproarious spoof comedy full of quotable lines and slapstick gags that endure to this day."
Note that all films at The Appalachian Theatre are shown without movie previews or trailers, so guests are encouraged to arrive a few minutes before the scheduled start time to secure tickets and purchase concessions. The general admission ticket price is just $6 per person, and attendees under the age of 13 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
The remaining films on the “Staff Pics” series are “The Big Lebowski” at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 and “Pride & Prejudice” at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31. In addition, the popular animated film “Frozen” will be screened at a special, family-friendly time of 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
While the App Theatre’s online ticketing system is accessible 24/7, customers can avoid the online service fees by visiting the lobby box office between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Tuesday through Friday, or one hour prior to showtime for each film. For a complete performance schedule of all upcoming events, or to sign up for the theatre’s e-blast distribution list, visit the organization’s website at www.apptheatre.org.
Events, days, dates, times, performers, and prices are subject to change without notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.