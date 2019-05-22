BOONE — Short-term rental management company Airbnb announced May 15 that the May 10-11 commencement ceremonies at Appalachian State University brought in a total host income of $99,000 from a record 1,100 guest arrivals.
“These local hosts and homeowners are really stepping up to expand lodging capacity and maximize the economic impact for their cities,” said Tom Martinelli, Airbnb policy director for North Carolina, in a May 14 statement. “When additional college parents are able to stay overnight ... there’s a secondary economic impact for local restaurants and other small businesses who benefit from additional revenue.”
Airbnb stated it collects and remits North Carolina state sales taxes as well as local city/county taxes on behalf of all hosts, thanks to a tax agreement with the North Carolina Department of Revenue. This means that this record activity also represented a surge in tax revenue as well, the company said.
Airbnb recorded record surges in Greenville for East Carolina University’s graduation (250 guests for $21,000) on May 3, in Raleigh for N.C. State University’s graduation (1,600 guests for $98,000) on May 10-11, Greensboro for N.C. A&T State University and UNC Greensboro’s graduations (620 guests for $45,000) on May 10 and 11, respectively, Durham for Duke University’s graduation ceremonies (1,900 guests for $273,000) on May 10-12 and Chapel Hill for UNC Chapel Hill’s graduation (740 guests for $64,000) on May 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.